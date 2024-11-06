Syndication: The Enquirer

The Kansas City Chiefs secured an overtime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, but the victory may have been aided by a significant error from the referees.

During Kansas City’s game-winning drive in overtime, right tackle Jawaan Taylor clearly jumped early before the ball was snapped on a 2nd-and-5 play, an infraction that should have been called as a false start.

Instead of stopping the play and penalizing the Chiefs five yards, the referees allowed the play to continue. As a result, Kansas City was able to complete a four-yard pass to Travis Kelce, setting up the game-winning touchdown from Kareem Hunt.

I have never seen an offensive lineman get away with more false starts, than KC’s Jawaan Taylor. Multiple times, every single game. pic.twitter.com/yzm3UKVofR — Alexander Rogers (@ConFalseFlag) November 5, 2024

Had the penalty been called, the Chiefs would have been forced into a 2nd-and-10 situation rather than the 3rd-and-1 they ended up with.

While there’s no certainty that this would have changed the outcome of the game—it’s possible the Chiefs would have scored anyway, the missed call was a clear mistake that benefited Kansas City in a crucial moment.

Needless to say, this led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“I have never seen an offensive lineman get away with more false starts, than KC’s Jawaan Taylor. Multiple times, every single game,” one fan wrote on X.

“31 out of 32 teams get called for a false start here,” another fan added.

“They can’t keep getting away with this man,” another fan said.

“The RT had numerous false starts that weren’t called,” someone else said.

“How much more obvious can it be?” another person added.

“Handed that game in every way,” another person said.

Clearly, fans were not happy at this mistake.