Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to pull off an overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

However, it seems like the Chiefs benefitted from a pretty significant mistake from the referees in overtime.

On Kansas City’s game-winning touchdown drive in overtime, Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor clearly jumped before the ball was snapped on a 2nd-and-5 play, which should have been flagged as a false start.

I have never seen an offensive lineman get away with more false starts, than KC’s Jawaan Taylor. Multiple times, every single game. pic.twitter.com/yzm3UKVofR — Alexander Rogers (@ConFalseFlag) November 5, 2024

The play should have been blown dead and resulted in a five-yard penalty for the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the referees did not throw a flag, allowing the play to go on.

As a result, the Chiefs were able to complete a four-yard pass to Travis Kelce, which then set up the game-winning touchdown from Kareem Hunt.

Instead, the Chiefs should have been forced to back up five yards and face a 2nd-and-10 rather than a 3rd-and-1.

Obviously, there’s no guarantee that this would have changed the result of the game. It’s entirely possible that the Chiefs would have scored the touchdown and won the game anyway.

However, this was still a pretty clear mistake by the referees, which directly benefited the Chiefs with the game on the line.

The Chiefs went on to win the game by a final score of 30-24.