The Kansas City Chiefs were able to secure another victory on Sunday afternoon to continue their unbeaten streak to start the season, but it came at a big cost.

During Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs leading wide receiver Rashee Rice went down with what appeared to be a serious knee injury following a collision with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Rice appeared to have suffered a torn ACL and is expected to miss the entire season.

“Chiefs star WR Rashee Rice, who was ruled out today, is feared to have a serious and significant knee injury, sources say. The injury — likely an ACL tear — could cost him his season, though he’ll have an MRI. A brutal outcome,” Rapoport.

This is obviously horrible news for the Chiefs as he is their top wide receiver, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Mahomes tearing his own players ACL is a wild timeline,” one fan wrote on X.

“This was the most random injury I’ve ever seen for a WR. How many have torn up their knee because their QB rolled up into them?” another fan wrote.

“End the season. I’m broken as well” another fan said.

“Annndddd there goes the season,” another fan said.

“I’m absolutely sick man” another fan wrote.

Clearly, this is a big blow for the Chiefs’ chances at winning their third consecutive Super Bowl.

