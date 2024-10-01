Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Rashee Rice suffered what appeared to be a season-ending ACL injury.

But it sounds like that might not be the case, after all.

Rashee Rice suffered what appeared to be a devastating knee injury after a collision with quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While the team initially feared that Rice tore his ACL on the play – which would obviously be a season-ending injury – it sounds like the extent of his injury is actually still unknown.

According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, more tests are required to know the true extent of Rice’s injury.

“After further testing on Rashee Rice’s knee today, there remains uncertainty over the extent of his injury, per sources. After consulting with team doctors and receiving second opinions, more tests are required to determine the full extent of Rice’s injury and his recovery timeline. No answers are expected until next week,” Schefter said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Obviously, Rice’s injury still seems to be rather severe, but it sounds like there’s some newfound hope for the team.

We’ll have to see what the further tests determine.

[Adam Schefter]