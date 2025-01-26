Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Hoston Texans in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs last weekend, but a few of their players earned some punishment from the league for violating NFL rules during the game.

This week, two Kansas City Chiefs players were hit with pretty significant fines from the NFL for breaking NFL rules during last weekend’s win.

According to Athlon Sports, Chiefs defensive backs Justin Reid and Bryan Cook were each given notable fines with Reid earning a $14,069 fine for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and Cook getting a $8,443 fine for unnecessary roughness against Houston due to a hip-drop tackle.

While Reid and Cook picked up these fines, the Houston Texans were notably not fined for two controversial hits against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

During last week’s game, Texans defensive end defensive end Will Anderson Jr. was flagged for roughing the passer in the first quarter and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi and linebacker Henry To’oTo’o picked up flags for hitting Patrick Mahomes on a late quarterback slide.

But the NFL determined that neither of those hits were worthy of fines.

The Chiefs are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday as the team hopes to make it to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season.

We’ll have to see if the Chiefs can play a cleaner game this week and avoid costly penalties and fines.