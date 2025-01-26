Syndication: The Enquirer

Earlier this month, ESPN sparked some widespread outrage when the network failed to show the national anthem ahead of the Sugar Bowl showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. But the Kansas City Chiefs seemed to had something special cooked up for the national anthem ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

Before Sunday’s AFC Championship Game showdown against the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs tapped United States Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson to sing the national anthem – paying homage to the military in a big way.

This is certainly not the first time that Wilson has sang the national anthem at a major sporting event. He has performed the song at the World Series, NFL playoff games, the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, and the Indianapolis 500.

Kansas City fans remember him fondly for singing the national anthem during the Kansas City Royals’ World Series run back in 2014 as well as the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023.

“It’s amazing to be asked to come back to Kansas City,” said Wilson in a phone interview with the KC Star on Tuesday. “I’m always grateful for the opportunity to sing here — it’s such a special place, and it feels like home every time.”

Wilson said that he’s become so notable for singing the national anthem that he often even gets to take photos with fans who recognize him and ask for autographs.

“It’s always a blessing to interact with new people,” said Wilson.

This is obviously a very unique way to honor America before the biggest game of the weekend.