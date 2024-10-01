Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Rashee Rice suffered what appeared to be a season-ending ACL injury during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it sounds like there’s a chance the injury may not have been as severe as initially expected.

According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, more testing is needed to determine the true extent of Rice’s injury.

“After further testing on Rashee Rice’s knee today, there remains uncertainty over the extent of his injury, per sources. After consulting with team doctors and receiving second opinions, more tests are required to determine the full extent of Rice’s injury and his recovery timeline. No answers are expected until next week,” Schefter said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

This is obviously some pretty shocking news considering how devastating the injury appeared to be initially, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

“When it comes to ACL injuries, no definitive news of tear is considered good news,” prominent doctor David J. Chao wrote on X.

“Wow, the refs paid off the doctors,” a fan wrote on social media.

“This is either good or absolutely terrible,” another fan said.

“This situation is getting weirder and weirder,” another fan added.

“This is a total sham. It does not take a week to diagnose an ACL injury,” a fan said.

We’ll have to see what the further testing reveals.

