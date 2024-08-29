Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It’s safe to say that things did not go as planned for the Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Kadarius Toney after the team traded a third and a sixth-round pick for him during the 2022 season as he was released from the team this week. But it doesn’t sound like the team has any regrets about making the trade in the first place.

During a recent press conference, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said that he is “certainly disappointed” in the way things worked out between the Chiefs and Kadarius Toney, but he also said that when it came to the trade, he would “do it all over again in a heartbeat.” He also indicated that he still thinks Toney has the chance to have a successful career elsewhere.

“If he’s able to tighten up some of the offseason stuff and get his body [right], I think he’ll go out there and make a ton of plays for another team,” Veach said according to Adam Teicher of ESPN. “I think it goes both ways. I’m certainly sure that there would be things that he would do differently in regards to just some of the offseason and stuff and taking care of the body. I think it’s a process. He’s a really smart kid and I do think he’ll figure it out.”

Toney had an important punt return that helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVI, but he had a few costly and high-profile errors that directly led to multiple Chiefs’ losses in 2023. Now, he’ll be free to sign elsewhere as he has since cleared waivers.

[ESPN]