Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) reacts after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers lost a heartbreaker on a last-second field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. As if that weren’t enough, star quarterback Justin Herbert has confirmed more bad news for the Bolts.

“Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said Wednesday he suffered a sprained left ankle in the team’s 19-17 loss Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fans reacted to the brutal news on social media.

“Schefy it’s fantasy playoffs. I need updates faster than ever. On a 4 game losing streak ! Now my WR 3 might not have a QB,” one fan wrote on Twitter in response to the news.

“Wishing Justin Herbert a speedy recovery and hoping he bounces back stronger,” one fan added.

“Wish we could see him play at 100% more often, always seems to be playing through something,” one fan added.

“Passed up on possibly the best tight end of all time for a Right tackle and this injury prone guy still keeps getting hurt. Smh,” one fan added.

“This means he needs to sit out the rest of the season or at least until after the broncos game,” added another person.

“He’s too soft to try to run the ball like he does,” one fan added.

Hopefully, Herbert manages to get back to full health in time to clinch a playoff berth for Los Angeles.