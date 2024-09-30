Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers are reeling.,

The Chargers have suffered two straight losses, first to the Pittsburgh Steelers and then to the Kansas City Chiefs. Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert is not taking the losses well. NFL insider Ari Meirov shared a shocking video on Twitter of Herbert completely losing his composure and violently smashing his helmet into the bench on the sidelines.

Never seen Justin Herbert this upset before. LA has lost two in a row. pic.twitter.com/Z8r9ephJYM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 29, 2024

Fans were shocked, as Herbert is usually known for having a calm demeanor, and many took to social media to discuss Herbert’s concerning behavior.

“He’s a thug,” one disgusted fan wrote on Twitter.

“we would all probably be doing the same with no OL and greg roman playcalling,” said a fan.

“What is the schemes they are throwing him in the last 2 seasons though? It looks like the offense is so out of sync it’s annoying to watch because his potential is getting wasted,” one sympathetic fan posted.

“That’s what Greg Roman will do for you lol,” someone else added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Chargers handle this losing streak. Los Angeles brought in head coach Jim Harbaugh after he was a national championship at Michigan to maximize Herbert’s potential, but so far it’s just been more of the same.