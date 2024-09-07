Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and Justin Fields (2) take the field for pre-game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports
At the end of the preseason, Russell Wilson was named as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers after winning a quarterback competition with Justin Fields. But when the team opens its season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, it sounds like Fields will actually get the start, instead.

Russell Wilson was limited in practice throughout the week as a result of soreness in his calf, and according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, it seems like Justin Fields is in line to start in his place during Sunday’s season-opening showdown with the Falcons.

“It appears more likely that Justin Fields starts on Sunday for the #Steelers than Russell Wilson, though Wilson will be examined Saturday,” Rapoport said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Needless to say, this is pretty terrible news for Wilson after he fought hard to earn the starting job during practice and looked to bounce back from two brutal seasons in Denver. Obviously, this story has led to a lot of reactions on social media.

We’ll have to see how Fields performs if he does indeed start in place of Wilson on Sunday.

