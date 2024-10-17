Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) warms up next to quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are pulling one of the biggest head-scratching moves of the season.

Signs are pointing to the Steelers turning to Russell Wilson as their starter in Week Seven after a calf injury kept him sidelined for the first six games of the season. While Wilson was named the starter after the preseason, his replacement after the calf injury has the Steelers outperforming all reasonable expectations.

Pittsburgh entered the season as the favorites to finish last in the AFC North, but Justin Fields has flipped the division on its head.

Fields has accounted for 10 touchdowns and has the Steelers humming. Pittsburgh is 4-2, tied for first in the division with the Baltimore Ravens.

Unfortunately for Fields, head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t seem to care about proving yourself on the field and looks to be turning to Wilson moving forward now that the veteran quarterback is healthy again.

“The (Steelers) plan to give Russell Wilson first-team reps in practice this week, putting him in line to make his season debut and start Sunday night against the (Jets). Pittsburgh is 4-2 with Justin Fields, but Wilson’s calf is fully healed and now he gets his shot,” reported NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Now, Fields is sending a message of his own.

After news of Wilson being the likely starter in the Steelers’ next contest against the New York Jets broke, Fields took to Instagram to make himself heard.

“God is good. Great team dub,” Fields captioned on a picture of himself celebrating one of his 10 touchdowns with his teammates.

At first glance, this may not seem like much, but with further context, it’s hard not to think Fields is going right at Wilson.

Wilson has taken to Twitter after the conclusion of every Steelers win with messages of his own.

“Great team win!!!” Wilson said after the last Steelers victory.

“GREAT TEAM W!!” he said after the one before that.

Now that the roles are reversed it appears Fields has picked up on all he has to do to get the starting job, which is apparently taking to social media after someone else does all of the work.

It’ll be interesting to see how the situation plays out.