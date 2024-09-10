Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

The always-gritty Pittsburgh Steelers muscled out another victory on Sunday, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 18-10. The Steelers had to make a surprise start at quarterback when Russell Wilson’s status for gameday was thrown into doubt with a calf injury he sustained Thursday in practice.

Although he didn’t officially know he would be getting the start until hours before kickoff, the moment wasn’t too big for Justin Fields, who made his first start for the Steelers. Fields orchestrated several successful drives, which resulted in kicker Chris Boswell hammering six field goals through the uprights.

Fields was asked what he thought his performance might mean for his chances to remain the starter, but he seems more focused on the fact that the team got the win.

“To be honest, I’m not even worried about that,” Fields said according to ESPN. “I just came in wanting a win, and I’m glad that we’re leaving here with a win. So in terms of who’s starting, who’s not, all I want to do is win at the end of the day. I’m really not even going to get into all of that. … At the end of the day, I came here to win. No matter if I was going to throw for 300 yards, 100 yards, no yards, I came here to win.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the Steelers roll with the flashy, young quarterback or move back to Wilson.

[ESPN]