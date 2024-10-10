Aug 24, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) gets ready to take the field for their pre-season game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback controversy again.

Justin Fields has started at quarterback for Pittsburgh’s first five games, but now that Russell Wilson is healthy and participating fully in practice for the first time this season, the Steelers have a decision to make.

Russell Wilson spoke about the situation with Wilson on Thursday. Field was asked if it was difficult to prepare with Wilson on his heels and the younger quarterback was not bothered in the slightest.

““Nah. Like I said, I’m blessed to be here. Whatever my role is on the team, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability and work hard,” Fields responded, showing leadership and a team-first mentality that may keep him in the starting role.

Justin Fields said his old-school approach comes from his dad, a police officer with a military background who wasn’t afraid to show some tough love. That includes the time he shaved Justin’s head. pic.twitter.com/9bBmEU22a0 — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 10, 2024

Another thing boding well for Fields is how he’s impressed offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

“He is unique in the modern era of a guy who is old school, tries to work on things,” Smith said of Fields, via Trib Live.

“There is no drama with him. I don’t think he tries to live through his avatar and create a perception. That’s probably why he was so endearing to his teammates in Chicago. That’s what I enjoy about working with him. He’s extremely coachable, extremely bright.”

The Steelers haven’t revealed their hand on exactly how they’ll play their cards, but it seems like Fields is saying and doing all the right things.

[Trib Live]