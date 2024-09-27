Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields did not have the best time as a member of the Chicago Bears.

While he was there, Fields constantly dealt with several issues, including a less-than-stellar offensive line, and a lack of weapons on the perimeter. Fields also had to deal with working in two different offenses during his three seasons in Chicago.

The Bears moved on from Fields and much of their offensive staff after a disappointing season in 2023. Now Fields is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he seems to be enjoying himself much more.

On an episode of his new teammate Cam Heyward’s podcast, Not Just Football, Fields was asked which coaching staff he preferred between Chicago and Pittsburgh.

“Pittsburgh. It’s not close,” Fields said without hesitation.

It’s not a surprise that Fields is preferring things in Pittsburgh. Fields was elevated to the starting position after Russell Wilson suffered a calf injury before the season opener, and he’s made the most of his opportunity, leading the Steelers to a surprising 3-0 start.

Fields is still thankful for how the Bears allowed him to exit though. He revealed on the podcast cast that the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, and Las Vegas Raiders were also interested in his services, but the Bears allowed him to choose Pittsburgh to be traded to.

With Fields’ replacement in Chicago, Caleb Williams, struggling to start his career, it’s worth wondering if Chicago regrets moving on from the Steelers’ steal of the offseason.

[Not Just Football]