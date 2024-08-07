Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills traded superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans this offseason, and it’s pretty clear that Josh Allen is going to miss having him on the field.

During a recent press conference, the Bills’ star quarterback was asked whether or not he will “miss” Stefon Diggs this season, and he admitted that while he is happy with the players currently on the Bills’ roster, it’s hard to say that he doesn’t miss a player like Diggs.

“Stef’s a great player, and what he brought to this team was special,” Allen said according to Pro Football Talk. “Miss? I don’t know if I’d say miss. He was a guy that was reliable, you can look to, he’s going to have the juice every day. I’m sure he’s bringing it every day in Houston. So definitely. You can’t say you don’t miss that. But I’m very happy with what we have going on here and how hard the guys have been working.”

Diggs has been one of the most productive and reliable receivers in the entire league over the past few years as he has topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his past six seasons.

