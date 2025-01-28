Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills seemed primed to finally get by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs after being the only team to beat the Chiefs’ starters during the regular season.

Instead, the Bills fell 32-29 in what was the fourth time Mahomes and company got the better of Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.

Josh Allen held a season-ending press conference on Monday, during which he addressed his feelings on whether head coach Sean McDermott had what it takes to lead the Bills to the promised land.

“This is gonna sound weird, I’m just so proud of coach,” Allen said, according to Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know why he’s not recognized more in the awards stuff. That’s the cruddy thing about it.

“But time in and time out, he’s got us in position. . . . We’re fighting to get over that hump, and he gives his life to this. He’s so committed to doing whatever it takes.”

Fans reacted to Allen’s statement on social media.

“I mean guys before u bash McD, if we fire him , thats a big deal! it would be a complete change in philosophy and we are perrenial east champs idk man its risky,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“bf it wasn’t McDermotts fault for the drops or even the stops on 4th down. Yea the refs’ calls might be controversial, but that can’t be on McDermott (…)I give McDermott praise for getting the second seed despite what everyone was saying at the beginning of the season,” one fan added.

“This is further proof Josh is far too nice. Five years down the road he’ll be saying the same thing,” another fan wrote.

“We NEED to stop protecting McDermott,” one Bills fan wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if Buffalo goes in a new direction at head coach if they continue falling just short of the ultimate prize.