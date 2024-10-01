Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills never seemed to get going on Sunday night.

The Bills got off to a slow start against the Baltimore Ravens, going into halftime down 21-3, and were never quite able to recover. The Bills went on to lose 35-10. The Bills’ first loss of the season came as a tough pill to swallow.

However, not everyone in the locker is hanging their heads on the performance. According to Pro Football Talk, star quarterback Josh Allen noted that there were some positive takeaways from Sunday night’s game.

“Not everything was bad in this game,” Allen said. “I don’t want us coming away from this saying we’re the worst. [There is] a lot to learn from. I’m glad this happened early in the season so we can correct things.”

“I think the ‘no blink’ mentality down 21-3 at halftime, get the ball, score a touchdown, had an opportunity to make it 21-17 and turn the ball over,” Allen said. “Again, we were down and out early on. We kind of stopped the bleeding, and again, we could have done more to really put a Band-Aid over it. We just let it slip away.

“Those plays are really big in the grand scheme of things. They alter the game but make no mistake about it, they came out with urgency, and they whipped our butt.”

Allen did admit that Baltimore had more urgency.

“It was evident right away they had more urgency than we did. That’s something we will correct.

It’s a bump in the road, but with 13 games left on the schedule, Allen and the Bills have plenty of time to respond.

[Pro Football Talk]