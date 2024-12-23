Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is no stranger to taking hits on the field, but he took a pretty scary one during Sunday afternoon’s game against the New England Patriots.

Josh Allen took a hit to the elbow in the second half of Sunday’s game, and it sounds like it was initially a pretty concerning situation.

During his postgame interview with Evan Washburn of CBS Sports, the MVP favorite admitted that he had “no feeling” in his throwing arm after the hit to the elbow.

Allen said that the injury impacted the way he played, too, admitting that his next throw “came out a little wobbly” as a result of the hit and the lack of feeling in his arm.

Needless to say, this was a pretty concerning injury, and Allen said that it actually took him a little while to regain feeling in his arm.

“It took a good 5-10 minutes of just making sure — trying to get some blood flow back in there and some activation,” Allen said according to Jenna Cottrell of WHAM.

“It’s a weird feeling, glad it’s gone now,” he continued.

The good news is that Allen was able to regain feeling in his arm and was able to help lead his team to victory over the Patriots.

With the win, the Bills are still alive in their quest for the No. 1 seed in the postseason.

We’ll have to see if Allen can keep leading the team to victory and avoid concerning hits like this one.

[Jenna Cottrell]