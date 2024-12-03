Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen might be one of the most irreplaceable players in the entire league, and he faced a pretty concerning injury situation during Sunday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During the first quarter of Sunday’s game, Josh Allen suffered a concerning hand injury after he was hit by Niners linebacker De’Vondre Campbell Sr.

Following the hit, Allen could be seen holding his hand and jumping up and down in pain.

#Bills Josh Allen Left hand injury. Hard to see what exactly is injured, is grabbing the palm after coming up from the run. This was the same hand he injured back in Week 1, hopefully, more of a hurt than injured, the cold isn't helping the pain. pic.twitter.com/jNyAio02i8 — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) December 2, 2024

Allen was able to return to the game and lead the team to victory. But after the game, he admitted that the injury was so bad he had no feeling in his arm for a while.

“I got hit in the not-so-funny bone,” Allen told reporters in his post-game press conference according to Athlon. “It was bad.

“I don’t know if anybody’s ever been hit that hard in the funny bone. It feels like your hand’s on fire. That’s what it felt like. I just kind of had no feeling in my fingers for a few plays. Not fun.”

Needless to say, the concerning injury led to a lot of reactions from fans on social media.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Do you think that whatever the injury is, is something that needs surgery but Josh is waiting until after the season? Surprised it hasn’t healed to the point of not needing the glove,” one fan wrote in a post on X.

“That wrist smacking against helmets and other equipment will at the very least cause some significant bruising,” another fan added.

“Telling you he has been playing with at least one broken finger on left hand,” one other fan speculated.

“This injury could hurt his chances of winning an AFC championship game,” someone else said.

“Hope it’s not serious, Allen is crucial for Bills,” another fan wrote.

We’ll have to see whether or not the injury lingers throughout the season.

[Athlon]