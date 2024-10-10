A dejected Josh Allen and the Bills fell to the Texans 22-19 in overtime to end their season.

The Buffalo Bills are in disarray at this point of the season.

The Bills have lost two games in a row to drop to 3-2, and now there are enormous questions that need to be answered about how the organization is handling the health of star quarterback Josh Allen. In the Bills’ last game, a loss to the Houston Texans, Allen went down after a nasty hit that seemed to leave him concussed.

However, Allen returned to the field to play in what many felt was a rushed decision by the Bills to keep their chances of winning the game alive.

Per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg, Allen addressed the situation on Wednesday.

Josh Allen on how he’s doing after being evaluated for a head injury vs. Texans: ‘I obviously went into the tent. I can only control what I can control. What we talked about there, they deemed me cleared to play, and that’s what happened. That’s as deep as I’ll get into it,'” Getzenberg tweeted.

Fans online reacted to the statement, which raises more questions than it answers.

“So some players can just say the Right things and safety be damned, put him back in there?. The League isn’t serious about player safety. They care about optics,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Wow, are the Bills being irresponsible about their quarterback’s health? This is a very serious situation,” a fan added.

“Yup, this is starting to get to look like the same organizational failure the Colts had with Andrew Luck,” someone said.

“Words of a concussed man,” noted one person.

There’s too much information about what taking head injuries lightly can mean for players down the line for the Bills to operate this way. Hopefully, the NFL will force the organization to provide full transparency into the process that allowed Allen to return to game action.