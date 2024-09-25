Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen entered the season as a preseason MVP candidate, and he certainly lived up to the hype during this week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During Monday night’s showdown with the Jaguars, Josh Allen put up absolutely massive numbers as he led his team to a dominant victory over Jacksonville.

As a result, the league announced on Monday that he had been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

“With MVP chants raining down on him from the home crowd, Allen was nearly perfect in leading the Buffalo Bills to a 47-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. Allen, who was on the sidelines watching the blowout in the four quarter, completed 23 of 30 passes (76.7%) for 263 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions and a sterling 142.1 rating. Allen, who piloted Buffalo to touchdowns on each of its five first-half possessions, also led the Bills with 44 rushing yards,” the NFL wrote in its announcement on Wednesday.

It’s a well-deserved honor for Allen after a dominant performance, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“He’s proving to be a game-changer for the Bills,” one fan wrote on social media.

“Since entering the NFL in 2018, Allen has claimed more Player of the Week honors than any other player. And he is such a good dude,” another fan added.

“Never any doubt,” another fan said.

“Absolutely no way he wouldn’t get It,” another fan wrote.

“As it should be,” another fan said.

“MVP,” a fan said simply.

Allen is certainly off to a hot start to the season. We’ll have to see whether or not it continues.

