Jordan Love Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
By Kevin Harrish

Jordan Love had big shoes to fill when he took over as the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers after the departure of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But he more than proved himself, particularly later in the season.

As NFL analyst Warren Sharp pointed out on social media, Jordan Love was arguably the most dominant quarterback in the entire league late in the season even though he was also blitzed more than any other quarterback in the league.

“Jordan Love, from Week 11 on…

despite being blitzed at the #1 highest rate in the NFL…

…on an incredible 41% of dropbacks!

ranked…

#1 in total TDs (20)
#1 in total passing yards (2,150)
#1 in EPA/att (+0.26)
#1 in lowest sack + INT rate (4.1%)
#1 in TD:INT ratio (18:1)
#2 in fewest INTs (1)
#2 in success rate (49%)
#2 in 1st down rate (38%)
#3 in completion rate (70.3%)
#3 in 3rd down conversion rate (49%),” Sharp said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Obviously, these are some absolutely insane numbers from Love, especially considering it was his first season as a starting quarterback, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

Those are some insane numbers. We’ll have to see how he performs this upcoming season.

[Warren Sharp]

