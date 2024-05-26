Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Love had big shoes to fill when he took over as the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers after the departure of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But he more than proved himself, particularly later in the season.

As NFL analyst Warren Sharp pointed out on social media, Jordan Love was arguably the most dominant quarterback in the entire league late in the season even though he was also blitzed more than any other quarterback in the league.

“Jordan Love, from Week 11 on…

despite being blitzed at the #1 highest rate in the NFL…

…on an incredible 41% of dropbacks!

ranked…

#1 in total TDs (20)

#1 in total passing yards (2,150)

#1 in EPA/att (+0.26)

#1 in lowest sack + INT rate (4.1%)

#1 in TD:INT ratio (18:1)

#2 in fewest INTs (1)

#2 in success rate (49%)

#2 in 1st down rate (38%)

#3 in completion rate (70.3%)

#3 in 3rd down conversion rate (49%),” Sharp said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Obviously, these are some absolutely insane numbers from Love, especially considering it was his first season as a starting quarterback, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

The more he saw, the better he got. Does Love still have another jump in him? Scary to think what that might look like. https://t.co/ufbHRfgfWp — Jacob Morley (@JacobMorley) May 24, 2024

It took all of one season for Tua to become the 4th best QB from the 2020 draft class. https://t.co/sbPbL02nOo — exclusvty (@exclusvty) May 24, 2024

Best qb in the league idc what your arugment is if he plays anything like he did from week 11 onward then he will be a mvp and we will win the super bowl of course a qb doesn't win you everything but at least we have our qb figured out. https://t.co/kaKxu6fo7e — Lime Volcano 🧀 (@Love2Musgrave) May 24, 2024

Stud. Patiently waited his turn and the wait appears to have paid off. If i was a #Packers fan I would be geeking out right now This young roster is going to be a problem. https://t.co/gHimRSWDo6 — Godfather League ♛ (@godfatherleague) May 24, 2024

I said it last year, and I’ll say it again: If the #Packers had 10 wins in 2023, Love would have been an MVP candidate. https://t.co/dfv8FbdIF7 — Felipe Reis Aceti (@Aceti_Felipe) May 24, 2024

I hate that he’s good I hate it so much https://t.co/i1cPZM9nZe — Justin (@Justin_14P) May 24, 2024

Those are some insane numbers. We’ll have to see how he performs this upcoming season.

