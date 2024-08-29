Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel had a disastrous fall from grace after he was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft as substance abuse and partying derailed a promising football career. And he’s now opening up about it as a cautionary tale to others.

“I had the chance to walk across the stage at Radio City Music Hall and be a No. 1 draft pick in the NFL. I had everything in my life I could have ever wanted. I had money. I had fame. … And, for some reason, when I got there and I got everything that I wanted, I think that was truly the most empty I had ever felt inside,” Manziel said during a Q&A with students and recovery addicts at the annual VitAL health conference at the University of Alabama Monday in video obtained by Fox News Digital.

“I think from there I started to really turn and isolate and focus on doing the wrong things, doing things that temporarily made me feel better, that temporarily made me happy. So, I learned slowly what depression was.”

Manziel was a first-round pick in 2014 and seemed to have all the promise in the world. But by 2016, he was out of the league completely.

[Fox News]