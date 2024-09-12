Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on an equipment trunk during the game against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers secured a decisive victory on Sunday, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 18-10 in Atlanta to start the season. While the offense failed to reach the end zone, the defense came up huge for the Steelers, shutting the Falcons out in the second half and intercepting Falcons’ quarterback Kirk Cousins twice.

Steelers’ second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr was confident that he did his part in the defensive masterclass the Steelers put forward.

The cornerback was matched up against Falcons’ receiver Drake London for much of Sunday’s contest.

“What was his stat line?… Yeah, he did a little warm-up today,” Porter said, per the Steelers official site.

London had a less-than-inspiring performance, totaling only two catches and 15 yards on three targets.

“That was the whole plan,” Porter went on. “We’ve got the same body types. That was the main thing.”

Porter Jr has become known for shadowing the other team’s best player after joining the starting lineup in the middle of last season. He and the Steelers’ defense will try to build on this momentum. Next week the team is back on the road to face the Denver Broncos, where they hope their young corner will prove just as frustrating for the Broncos offense.

[Steelers]