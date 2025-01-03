Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; The NFL shield logo on the field at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts will start Joe Flacco in Week 18.

After another disappointing season in the nation’s heartland, the Colts will give it a go for their final game of the year against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Flacco will start for the Colts ahead of Anthony Richardson, who’s dealt with a world of things this season.

Pro Football Talk wrote, “For perhaps the last time in his career, Joe Flacco will start on Sunday.

“The Colts have ruled out quarterback Anthony Richardson with a back injury, which means Flacco will start the regular-season finale against the Jaguars,” they added.

Flacco’s career may indeed be coming to an end. He first took snaps all the way back in 2008, and after a long and illustrious career, it’s possible that it’s the final time we see him in uniform.

Richardson’s nightmare season will end with him on the bench. He told reporters he could barely walk this week as he deals with serious injuries. Mixed messages from the Colts organization with regards to Richardson and his injury have made for a very murky situation.

The Colts sputtered yet again this year and won’t participate in the NFL Playoffs. It’s been several years since they have, and even longer since they won the AFC South. The days of Peyton Manning are long gone, and even the days of promise with Andrew Luck appear very far away.

We’ll see how things conclude for them, and potentially Flacco, this Sunday.

