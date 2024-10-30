Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts announced the decision to bench young gunslinger Anthony Richardson on Tuesday, in what many thought was a temporary punishment for Richardson subbing himself out of the game due to being tired. Head coach Shane Steichen has now clarified things. According to one prominent NFL insider, Steichen has completely changed his mind on the franchise’s decision to have Richardson be the guy for the Colts organization and is sticking with Flacco long-term.

“Colts HC Shane Steichen clarified that Joe Flacco is Indianapolis’ starting QB “going forward”. This is not an experiment,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

Fans reacted to the news that the Anthony Richardson era is over after not even a full season’s worth of starts.

“Shane we will put you in the device brother,” one fan said on Twitter.

“The right move. After Richardson quit on his team and publicly admitted that, no one is going to want him,” one fan added.

“Before yall start with the “NFL cant develop QBs” talk.. You wouldn’t let your franchise sit in poverty for years just wishing your QB becomes Pat Mahomes one day,” one fan added.

“Listen up Young QBs. DON’T QUIT ON YOUR TEAM,” one fan added.

“Chris Ballard with another QB miss. Wentz, Ryan, now Richardson it is looking like. Dude has a long leash,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

It’s a tough break for Richardson, but considering his struggles in college, it’s not all too surprising things ended this way.