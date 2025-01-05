Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) warms up pre game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco just won’t quit.

According to Pro Football Talk, citing sources, the veteran quarterback intends to play in 2025. That would have Flacco entering his 18th season in the NFL without showing signs of slowing down.

How does he do it?

The two timeless factors for Flacco are his feel for the game and arm strength. Now, because of his stature at 6-foot-6, he doesn’t use just his upper half from the pocket. Not even just his legs, which do help, of course. Flacco can use his obliques in addition to all of the other factors. It’s like one big, working machine.

Flacco, who turns 40 on Jan. 16, continues to find jobs. This season, he’s been the No. 2 quarterback for the Colts and will end up starting six of the team’s 17 games, including starts in Weeks 17 and 18.

In 2023 with the Cleveland Browns, Flacco made a dig at himself regarding his age.

Joe Flacco on the Browns locker room: “If I messed up in high school, I could be these kids’ dads.”#Browns pic.twitter.com/7P0onu6TRn — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) January 3, 2024

Flacco was something special from the beginning coming out of Delaware, with his arm strength particularly standing out. The Baltimore Ravens selected him 18th overall in the 2008 NFL Draft.

He didn’t have a missed game due to injury during his collegiate career. And in each of his first seven NFL seasons (2008-14), he started all 16 games. It wasn’t until 2015 that health became an issue, as Flacco tore his ACL and MCL, limiting him to 10 starts.

In Week 17, Flacco completed 26-of-38 passes for 330 yards in the 45-33 loss to the New York Giants.