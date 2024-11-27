Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have not had an easy go of things this season.

The Bengals are 4-7 heading into a massive tilt against the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. It’s not too much of an exaggeration to say that the Bengals’ season hangs in the balance on Sunday, as an eighth loss would put the team’s playoff hopes on a serious lifeline.

Injuries have been a major reason that the Bengals haven’t been able to get things going this season.

The Bengals’ secondary has been decimated this season, which has contributed to the team constantly having to score massive amounts in order to be competitive. Unfortunately, the Bengals offense hasn’t been exempt either.

Most notably, wide receiver Tee Higgins has missed multiple weeks, which has allowed opposing defenses to key in on quarterback Joe Burrow’s top target, Ja’Marr Chase. Although Higgins has returned to action in recent weeks, now Burrow himself is in jeopardy of not being good enough to go down the season’s home stretch.

“Some interesting stuff from Joe Burrow today regarding his wrist. He has yet to play in a cold weather game yet and isn’t sure how his wrist will feel, when asked how he threw today at practice he wasn’t necessarily pleased,” reported Bengals reporter Kelsey Conway on Wednesday.

Burrow had wrist surgery on a torn ligament last November, but it appears that as effective as the surgery was while the weather was warm, it doesn’t quite hold up as well in the cold.

This is especially brutal for Burrow and the Bengals considering they reside in the AFC North, a division known for its inclement weather and where no team plays in a dome.

It’ll be interesting to see if Burrow can grit things out enough to finish the season.