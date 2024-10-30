Credit: The Enquirer

The Cincinnati Bengals are known for having one of the most incompetent front offices in the NFL, and now it looks like the frustration that’s usually reserved for the Bengals’ fanbase is bleeding into its franchise quarterback.

Burrow has been one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL this season, although you wouldn’t be able to tell by checking the standings. The Bengals are 3-5 and sitting in third place in the AFC North.

As great as Burrow has been, teams have been able to key in on his top receiving threat Ja’Mar Chase for much of the season due to wide receiver Tee Higgins missing multiple games so far this season, possibly including this upcoming Sunday’s contest. The Bengals’ defense has also struggled at multiple points to get key stops during games.

With all of these struggles being evident throughout what’s been a largely disappointing season, many expected that the front office would start working to get Burrow the help he needs to be successful. For whatever reason, that has not been the case.

Now according to one Cincinnati area sports anchor, Burrow’s frustrations with the season and how everything is unfolding around him is spilling out.

Burrow was asked if he’s been paying attention to other contenders in the AFC such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills adding pieces via the trade market to fill roster needs.

“That’s not my job,” Burrow responded, per Charlie Clifford.

Burrow was then asked if he wished the front office would make moves to get him help.

“That’s not my job,” Burrow said again.

While star players demanding trades is usually more prevalent in the NBA, with Burrow’s notoriety for being involved in the hip-hop scene and his diva personality off the field, it wouldn’t be the most shocking thing if these frustrations led to him asking out of Cincinnati.

[Charlie Clifford]