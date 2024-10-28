Credit: The Enquirer

The Cincinnati Bengals entered the season expecting to compete for the franchise’s first Super Bowl, instead, they’ve been nothing short of a dumpster fire.

The Bengals lost 37-17 at home to the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday to drop to 3-5 on the season. Joe Burrow has had costly turnovers at points this season, which is especially infuriating considering he seems primarily to care about listening to rap music and dying his hair these days.

After the game, Joe “Brrr” Burrow addressed the team’s poor start and their chances to make the playoffs.

“I think 10 wins usually gets you in. We gotta win 7 out of 9. That’s doable,” Burrow said on what the team needed to do moving forward.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the 3-5 start: "I think 10 wins usually gets you in. We gotta win 7 out of 9. That's doable."pic.twitter.com/z8vXz2E9Bv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 27, 2024

Fans reacted online to the laughable statement.

“They got blown out at home by a mediocre team They are not making the playoffs,” one fan said on Twitter.

“They aren’t winning 7 out of 9 lol,” one fan added.

“Smoking more than Rodgers,” someone chimed in.

“I feel like Burrow is checked out of the Bengals organization… Not sure if something is going on behind the scenes but I refuse to believe he regressed this hard,” one fan added.

“The most overrated QB in the league lmao,” a fan added.

“Next week he’ll be saying they gotta win 7 out of 8 lol. The Bungals fold again,” one fan said.

Joe Burrow is in dire need of a reality check and to keep things about football instead of rap lyrics and Cartier glasses.