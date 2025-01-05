Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals were able to notch a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, but there was a scary moment for star quarterback Joe Burrow as he took a hit that many fans seem to think should have been roughing the passer.

During Cincinnati’s first drive of the third quarter, Joe Burrow helped lead the Bengals all the way down the field to the five yard line before he was sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers defenders Nate Herbig and Cameron Heyward on third down.

Obviously, it was a big play for the Steelers, but it seemed to be a clear missed call from the referees. Both Herbig and Heyward landed directly on Burrow with their full body weight, driving his head into the turf.

Joe Burrow takes a hard hit and is on the ground. Training staff has come out to the field to check on him. pic.twitter.com/qW9bqqhggQ — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) January 5, 2025

The hit was so hard that the training staff had to come in and check on Burrow as he lay on the field.

Needless to say, fans were not happy that this hit was not flagged by referees.

“2 players with their full weight on the QB. No roughing call. Burrow gets fewer calls than any player in football,” one fan wrote on X.

“How is there no flag thrown!?! They drove him headfirst into the ground!” another added.

“Two players, no body weight flag?? Add this to the ongoing no call for Burrow list. You’re a joke @NFL @NFLOfficiating,” someone else said.

“Two guys drive full force into the ground on top of burrow. Neither rolled off or put their hands out. No roughing. Has he ever had a roughing the passer called?” another person said.

“You’re telling me that’s not roughing? Protect Joe Burrow, you pieces of (expletive). You throw ghost flags for Mahomes, Jackson, and Allen, but when Joe gets landed on with TWO players’ full body weight, that isn’t? Joe is the face of the league,” someone else wrote.

The Bengals got the win, but this was as cary moment for Bengals fans.

