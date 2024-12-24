Syndication: The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gave his offensive linemen a pretty unique gift, buying each one of them an authentic Katana sword from Japan. But he also appeared to take a political stance by declining to get them the gift they initially asked for.

During a press conference this weekend, Joe Burrow revealed that his teammates initially asked for guns as a gift.

Burrow was not willing to get them that gift, however.

“Well, they wanted guns,” Burrow said after the game according to Fox News. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know about guns, guys.’ So I was in the weapon mindset, and I was like, ‘What’s a cool weapon?’ Samurai swords, I think, are pretty dang cool.”

While his teammates made it clear that they enjoyed the gift Burrow chose with Alex Cappa calling it “my favorite gift I’ve ever gotten by far,” his reluctance to purchase guns sparked outrage on social media with people believing it was a political opinion.

“So politically correct you couldn’t even get the gift that his line wanted,” one person wrote on X.

“Breaking: Joe Burrow is anti-2A!” another person added.

“Why wouldn’t he buy them guns?” someone else said.

“Should have gone with guns, what’s the point of a sword especially when they wanted guns,” another person wrote.

“Pathetic. He should have bought them guns,” someone else wrote.

“No guns? Early candidate for lib of the year,” another person added.

“He is pro-choice and spoke up during the Floyd protests, his political leavings have been known for a while,” someone else added.

“OK he’s definitely a Dem,” another person suggested.

“Dude really wouldn’t get them an AR. Instead you get a sword you can hang on a mantle and never use. Woohoo,” someone else replied.

Clearly, people are not pleased with this choice from Burrow, even though his teammates like the gift.

