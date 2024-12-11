Syndication: The Enquirer

It sounds like Joe Burrow was the victim of a burglary this weekend, sparking a police investigation.

Emily Sanderson of WLWT5 in Cincinnati obtained an incident report from police that confirms an investigation into a burglary at the star quarterback’s house.

According to the incident report, the burglary was reported around 9:14 p.m. Monday, while Joe Burrow was playing in the Monday Night Football showdown with the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas.

One woman called 911 and said her daughter was staying at the home.

“Someone is trying to break into the house right now. My daughter is there. This is Joe Burrow’s house. She is staying there. He’s at the football game. She’s wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding, or if she should go outside,” the caller said according to WLWT5. “She said someone was in the house.”

The woman’s daughter also called 911.

“Someone broke into my house,” she said. “It’s like completely messed up.”

The woman staying at the house told police that she was employed by Burrow. She told deputies that when she arrived at the house, she observed a shattered bedroom window and the room ransacked.

This burglary comes just a few weeks after Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had their homes burglarized.

It certainly seems like NFL stars are being targeted in these break-ins.

[WLWT5]