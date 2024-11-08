Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are trying to crawl out of the early-season hole they dug themselves into.

Unfortunately, they fell deeper into it after falling to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. Star quarterback Joe Burrow did everything he could to grit out a victory. Burrow went 34-for-56 passing for 428 yards and four touchdowns, but in the end it just wasn’t enough.

Now, a stat is out that will throw more salt on the loss’s wound.

“There have been 2 instances in NFL history where a QB had: 30+ completions 300+ passing yards 4+ TD passes multiple 40+ yard TD passes no more than 1 INT …and yet still lost. Those 2 instances were Joe Burrow vs. the Ravens in Week 5 & Joe Burrow vs. the Ravens again tonight,” tweeted analytics account OptaSTATS.

Fans reacted on social media.

“Just not a winner unfortunately,” one fan said on Twitter.

“That’s what happens when the QB you’re playing against is better than you,” one fan added.

“Organization is about to lose a lot of talent really fast, all fault to the ownership,” one fan added.

“Bengals have blown 14+ point leads in both games vs the Ravens this season ,” one fan noted.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a team get more of these headlines in a single season than the 2024 Cincinnati Bengals. It feels like every other week it’s they become the first team in NFL history to lose with…” one fan added.

“Incredible game last night MVP contender for sure. Easily top 3 QB righ now,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Burrow decides to ask for a trade if he continues not to get adequate support from the front office.