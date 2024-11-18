Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered another narrow loss on Sunday night as they fell to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that effectively ended their playoff chances. And it’s pretty clear that star quarterback Joe Burrow is not at all happy with the way things have gone.

Joe Burrow is having the best season of his entire career, putting up MVP-caliber numbers.

So far this season, Burrow leads the entire league with 3,028 passing yards along with 27 touchdowns to just four interceptions even though the Bengals have just a 4-7 record. He has thrown for over 300 yards four different times this season, and the Bengals have lost all four of those games. He has scored three or more touchdowns five times this season, and the Bengals are just 1-4 in those games.

Needless to say, it’s been a pretty frustrating season for Burrow as his team – particularly the Cincinnati defense – has let him down.

Obviously, Burrow is not exactly happy about it.

“We’re not good enough,” Burrow said after the game on Sunday. “Our margin of error is slim. We gotta make those plays. I gotta make those plays.

“I’m not happy with where we’re at. I don’t think anybody is,” Burrow said.

Burrow was asked if this was the most frustrating season he’s ever had, and he admitted that it indeed was.

He was then asked why it had been so frustrating and he said “It’s pretty self-explanatory.”

Clearly, Burrow is frustrated that he is having the best season of his entire career and the team is still likely to miss the playoffs.

And it’s totally understandable why he would feel that way.

