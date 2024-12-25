Syndication: The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow surprised his offensive linemen with a unique gift, presenting each one of them with an authentic Katana sword from Japan. However, he also seemed to reveal a rather controversial opinion on guns.

During a press conference this weekend, Joe Burrow opened up about his decision to get his teammates Katana swords, revealing that his teammates had initially asked for guns as their gift.

“Well, they wanted guns,” Burrow said after the game, according to Fox News. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know about guns, guys.’ So I was in the weapon mindset, and I was like, ‘What’s a cool weapon?’ Samurai swords, I think, are pretty dang cool.”

While his teammates appreciated the gesture, with Bengals right guard Alex Cappa calling it “my favorite gift I’ve ever gotten by far,” Burrow’s decision not to purchase guns for his teammates seemed to be a stand against guns.

Needless to say, this apparent political statement drew backlash on social media.

“So politically correct you couldn’t even get the gift that his line wanted,” one person wrote on X.

“Breaking: Joe Burrow is anti-2A!” another person added.

“Why wouldn’t he buy them guns?” someone else said.

“Should have gone with guns, what’s the point of a sword especially when they wanted guns,” another person wrote.

“Pathetic. He should have bought them guns,” someone else wrote.

“No guns? Early candidate for lib of the year,” another person added.

“He is pro-choice and spoke up during the Floyd protests, his political leanings have been known for a while,” someone else added.

“OK he’s definitely a Dem,” another person suggested.

“Dude really wouldn’t get them an AR. Instead you get a sword you can hang on a mantle and never use. Woohoo,” someone else replied.

Burrow has not necessarily made it clear where he stands politically, but people seem to think this is a strong indication.

[Fox News, ESPN]