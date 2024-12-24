Syndication: The Enquirer

Last week, news surfaced that Joe Burrow had gifted his offensive linemen with some rather insane gifts, and he was able to confirm that news this week.

ESPN recently reported that Joe Burrow gifted his Cincinnati Bengals offensive linemen with authentic Japanese Katana swords.

Burrow allowed each of the offensive linemen to pick out a sword that was acquired from an armory in California. Each sword came with a letter detailing its history and some of the swords date back to as early as the 1500s.

“My favorite gift I’ve ever gotten by far because it’s so different,” right guard Alex Cappa told ESPN.

After Sunday’s win against the Cleveland Browns, Burrow confirmed that he did indeed give his offensive linemen Katana swords, but that wasn’t actually what they asked for initially.

“Well, they wanted guns,” Burrow said after the game according to Fox News.

“And I was like, ‘I don’t know about guns, guys.’ So I was in the weapon mindset, and I was like, ‘What’s a cool weapon?’ Samurai swords, I think, are pretty dang cool,” Burrow said.

Needless to say, it’s a pretty insane and thoughtful gift, and his teammates are undoubtedly appreciative.

