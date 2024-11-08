Credit: The Enquirer

After referees appeared to miss a pair of penalties on what could have been a game-winning two-point conversion try in the Cincinnati Bengals’ 35-34 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, Joe Burrow is speaking out.

Following the game, Burrow was asked about the apparent missed calls, which included what should have been a defensive hold and an illegal hit on the quarterback that wasn’t flagged. In responding, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner downplayed the significance of the missed calls, which would have given the Bengals another shot at the play.

“You’re not getting that call in that situation, for the most part,” Burrow said of what could have been an illegal hit on him, according to Fox 19’s Joe Danneman. “I’ve never really gotten those calls. You don’t expect to get those.”

Joe Burrow on being hit in the facemask/helmet on the final drive (multiple times): “You’re not getting that call in that situation, for the most part.” On possible late hits: “I’ve never really gotten those calls. You don’t expect to get those.” — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) November 8, 2024

While he might have downplayed the egregiousness of the missed calls in question, Burrow didn’t dispute that they were, in fact, plays that should have resulted in penalties. Rather, he did his best to remain focused on what he could control as opposed to flags that weren’t thrown.

Nevertheless, many have called attention to the missed calls, especially considering that two seemed to happen on such a crucial play. It’s also worth noting that the loss caused a significant hit to the Bengals’ playoff chances, with Cincinnati currently in third place of the AFC North at 4-6.

[Joe Danneman on X]