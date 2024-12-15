Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up to throw a pass during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.

Joe Burrow has been a terror for NFL defenses to deal with this season. While the Cincinnati Bengals have struggled on defense, Burrow has lit up the world on offense.

That was once again evident on Sunday. The Bengals have dismantled the Tennessee Titans on the road. Burrow has played a major part in Cincy’s thrashing of their AFC rival.

Burrow is dealing on Sunday, and he threw another round of touchdown passes. One of them was his 36th, which shattered Cincinnati’s franchise record that he set himself.

“That’s 36 passing touchdowns for Joe\ Burrow — a new Bengals single-season franchise record,” the Bengals posted (or meant to post, as seen by the obvious misspeak).

That’s 36 passing touchdowns for Joe Burrow — a new Bengals single-single franchise record. 4+ games left. — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) December 15, 2024

Since leaving LSU, Burrow has been everything he was advertised to be. The Bengals have benefited greatly from having him under center. They made consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances and went to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988-89 season.

None of that happens if the Bengals don’t draft Burrow in 2020.

Burrow is poised to absolutely shatter this record. There’s four games remaining and plenty of daylight. Burrow and the Bengals won’t pull their foot off the gas, even in a currently lost season.

So 40+ touchdowns isn’t out of the question for Burrow this season.

[Charlie Clifford]