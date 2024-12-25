Credit: The Enquirer

The Cincinnati Bengals are doing their best to scratch and claw their into the playoffs after what was an abysmal start to the season. Unfortunately, star quarterback Joe Burrow is dealing with some off-the-field distractions.

Earlier in the season, Burrow’s house was broken into while he was competing in a game. In the wake of the break-in, many people expected and called for Burrow to beef up security and take added measures to protect himself, such as carrying a firearm.

Now, we have an idea of Burrow’s headspace on the matter. Burrow gifted his offensive lineman with samurai swords and was asked what led to the gift.

“Well, they wanted guns … And I was like ‘I don’t know about guns, guys.'” Burrow told reporters. “I was in the weapon mindset, and I was like, ‘What’s a cool weapon? Samurai swords, I think, are pretty dang cool.'”

Joe Burrow explains his Christmas gift to his OLine. “Well, they wanted guns. I was like, ‘I don’t know about guns guys.’ So, I stayed with the weapon mindset.” #Bengals | @WLWT pic.twitter.com/ScrohxK2TA — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) December 22, 2024

Fans reacted to the brutal news that even though Burrow fell victim to the horrible crime, he isn’t big on guns.

“It’s a good thing my fantasy team doesn’t count points off for being a pansy,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Vile. How about donating to something that makes a difference than gifting those who are bathing in money?” one fan added.

“There’s no way he spent 2 years in Baton Rouge without learning a thing or two about guns,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Burrow ever comes around on the matter.