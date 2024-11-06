Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has made a career out of leaving fans stunned by her performances. Now that she’s been dating Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce for over a year, she’s making inroads with NFL fans as well.

One new fan? Legendary NFL defensive lineman J.J. Watt. Watt made an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” where he spoke about his experience with former NFL player and noted Taylor Swift fan Pat McAfee.

McAfee attended one of Swift’s recent shows at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and Watt went to the very first show of the Era’s tour in Glendale Arizona.

Neither could believe what they’d witnessed.

“Unbelievable. Unbelievable. I mean, shocking,” Watt said on the show.

“I am truly impressed by the physical stamina and ability of it. I don’t think people give that anywhere near enough credit… I don’t think they understand how difficult that has to be to get up there for that long every night.”

“I didn’t know you could be that electric for that long,” McAfee said himself.

"The Taylor Swift concert that I went to was unbelievable.. She does it every night and it's incredible"@JJWatt #PMSLive https://t.co/QNXubZmXcn pic.twitter.com/C95ZfWwC92 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 6, 2024

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

The two former NFL legends being impressed just goes to show how utterly ridiculous that Swift is able to perform at the level she does, let alone to keep up the same level of performance for over a year of touring.