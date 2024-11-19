Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Former Super Bowl-winning and legendary NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning were back on television screens Monday night for their “Manningcast” alternative broadcast of the game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys.

The Manningcast always features guests, and Monday night was no different. Legendary head coach Bill Belichick made one of his regular appearances on the broadcast since leaving the sideline and was followed by actor Jim Gaffigan.

Unfortunately, it appears Gaffigan isn’t Belichick’s biggest fan.

“You guys are these two sweet, thoughtful guys, and then Belichick, who is kind of like the great curmudgeon of our lifetime… If you couldn’t get Belichick, were you going to get Dick Cheney?… It’s just bizarre. I love it,” Gaffigan said as he joined the broadcast.

Fans reacted to the unnecessary shot on social media.

“‘Thank you I think?’ ‘Jim thanks for joining us’ Both the Mannings had the perfect replies,” said one fan who was glad that the Manning brothers went with a classy response rather than ganging up on Belichick.

“This C list dweeb following the greatest head coach of all time takes a shot at him?” one fan added incredulously.

“Gaffigan is so unfunny it hurts,” one fan added.

It was nice of the Manning brothers not to join in on the disrespect. It’ll be interesting to see if Belichick chooses to address the shot.