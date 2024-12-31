Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past few weeks, numerous New York Jets stars including Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner have voiced their frustrations about the team’s disappointing season and the current state of the organization. And on Tuesday, Jets cornerback D.J. Reed further added to that by essentially declaring he will be leaving in free agency.

Reed, who has started every game he has played in this season alongside Sauce Gardner, has been one of the few bright spots on the Jets this season, ranking even higher than Gardner in terms of PFF’s grading system.

The Jets’ disappointing season has seemingly made Reed’s mind up about his future.

He is set to become a free agent this offseason. And on Tuesday in a discussion with Tyler Dunne of Go Long TD, Reed made it incredibly clear that he is “ready to see what’s next” in free agency.

“I’m ready to go to free agency, bro,” Reed said via Tyler Dunne of Go Long TD. “I’m ready to see what’s next for me.”

Reed didn’t outright say he won’t be returning to play for the Jets in free agency. But you can certainly read between the lines here…

It’s certainly hard to fault Reed considering all of the negative things that have come out about the Jets’ ownership.

The Jets have of course cleaned house at head coach and general manager this season and have an owner in Woody Johnson who has been highly scrutinized this season.

In the meantime, Reed will suit up for the team’s final game of the season against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18.

However, it’s quite clear that Reed is pretty clearly checked out of the remainder of the season…

[Go Long TD]