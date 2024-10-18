Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have a number of problems heading into their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But luckily, one problem seemed to come to a conclusion on Thursday regarding star wide receiver Mike Williams.

Sitting at 2-4 on the season, New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers made it a point to call out Mike Williams after running the wrong route on a game-sealing interception in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills.

This, along with the Jets trading for Davante Adams to seemingly take his role on the team, has led to Williams perhaps feeling quite upset with his current role within the organization.

Williams has also been away from the organization due to “personal reasons”, which likely stem from how Williams felt about Rodgers throwing him under the bus publically. And since the trade for Adams, rumors have sparked about the team potentially parting ways with Williams via a trade. In the days following their Week 6 loss,

On Thursday, Williams decided to return to the Jets team facility, which would seemingly make him available in Week 7. However, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo, his status for the game is TBD due to the ongoing trade rumors.

#Jets WR Mike Williams is back in the team facility today, sources say, after being listed as missing practice yesterday due to personal reasons. His immediate future with the team is still TBD with Davante Adams in the fold and less than three weeks to the trade deadline.

If Williams is potentially on the move before the trade deadline, he could potentially be a hot commodity amongst teams around the NFL looking for wide receiver help.

While this season has largely been a disaster for Williams, he has shown in the past that he can be a valuable wideout if put in the right situation, with seasons of over 1,000 yards receiving in the past.

