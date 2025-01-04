Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are in need of a new full-time head coach, and it sounds like they could be turning to someone with plenty of experience.

The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh in the middle of the season and are now looking for his replacement. As the team considers its options, they announced a pretty prominent former NFL coach: Mike Vrabel.

“We have completed an interview with Mike Vrabel for our Head Coach position,” the Jets said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

The former head coach of the Tennessee Titans, Vrabel is one of the top available candidates on the market right now.

During his six seasons in Tennessee, Vrabel went 54-45, going 2-3 in the playoffs and taking his team to the AFC Championship Game after the 2019 season. However, he was fired last year after back-to-back losing seasons.

Vrabel did not get another head coaching job after parting ways with the Titans, but he worked as a consultant with the Browns this year.

The Jets were the first team to interview Vrabel about their head coaching vacancy.

In addition to Vrabel, the team also interviewed Ron Rivera on Thursday and is expected to interview interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich next week as well as former head coach Rex Ryan.

We’ll have to see who they ultimately choose to hire.

