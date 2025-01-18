Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images

Former New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown is familiar with the New York Jets organization as a player. But could he end up becoming the next head coach of the organization heading into the 2025-26 season?

That is the question that Jets fans are asking themselves after McCown interviewed for the vacant head coaching job, which the team announced on Friday.

McCown, who was regarded as a reliable backup option for the majority of his NFL playing career that spanned over his 16-year NFL career, now finds himself as a sought out offensive mind as a coach.

Currently, McCown is the quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings, a team that experienced a ton of success with journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold at the helm this season.

Darnold of course had undoubtedly the best year of his career to date this year. And it seems like McCown may reap some of the benefits of Darnold’s revival as an NFL quarterback.

The Jets have interviewed a ton of candidates for their vacancy. Notably, the likes of Joe Brady, Brian Flores, Aaron Glenn, Jeff Hafley, Vance Joseph, Mike Locksley, Matt Nagy, Ron Rivera, Darren Rizzi, Rex Ryan, Bobby Slowik, Arthur Smith, Steve Spagnuolo, Jeff Ulbrich, and Joe Whitt have interviewed for the position.

Clearly, McCown has a ton of competition in terms of landing this job in New York. But McCown did play for the organization for two seasons in 2017 and 2018. So perhaps he has a bit of a leg up due to some of his prior relationships in the Jets building.

Regardless of whether McCown ends up landing this job in particular, he should be someone who consistently pops up on coaching searches in the future as he progresses up the ranks.