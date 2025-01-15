Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are in a major transition period after the abject failure of the Aaron Rodgers era thus far. In Rodgers’s first full season with the Jets after rupturing his Achilles in the first series of last year, New York went 5-12 in a year that saw head coach Robert Saleh dismissed mid-campaign.

Jeff Ulbrich assumed the role for the remainder of the season and the organization seems to be impressed with the job he did to close things out.

“Jets interview Jeff Ulbrich for permanent role as head coach,” reported Pro Football Talk.

Fans reacted to the news that the Jets are moving forward with Ulbrich as a candidate for the permanent job on social media.

“That’s their worst interview candidate yet, which is saying a lot,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Permanent and football don’t exist in the same sentence,” someone else wrote.

“Next meeting will be his exit interview,” one fan added.

“‘Permanent’ is a strange word to use when talking about Head Coaching vacancies,” another fan added.

“For head coach in career mode in Madden ’25,” one fan joked.

Most people seem to think Ulbrich doesn’t have a serious shot at the job, but it’s hard to imagine the Jets would be wasting their time with how desperate the franchise is to turn things around.