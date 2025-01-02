Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have been arguably the biggest disappointment in the NFL this season. Many expected the Jets to be in contention for a Super Bowl behind the arm of legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers and a defense that was supposed to be one of the best in the league.

Unfortunately, Rodgers has had potentially the worst season of his storied career and the defense has regressed.

The NFL released its Pro Bowl rosters on Thursday, and the AFC roster put into perspective just how much the Jets have struggled this season.

“For the first time since 2021, the Jets had no players selected to the Pro Bowl. No surprise. It’s been that kind of year,” reported ESPN’s Rich Cimini on Thursday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“There were only 3 who should even have been in the discussion – GW, Sherwood, and Will MD (maybe Quincy). All crowded fields to get into. Not surprising at all,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“That’s what happens when your organization from the owner to the coaches are the bottom of the barrel. This organization doesn’t even deserve to be talked about in the offseason. Worst team and organization in the NFL,” another fan added.

“Yet some on Jets twitter still want to blame Woody Johnson,” one fan added.

“Rebuild from ground up. Team won’t be competitive for many years,” wrote another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see where the Jets go from here.