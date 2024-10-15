Photo Credit: ESPN

The Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills featured two high-powered offenses putting on a show. But unfortunately, this was largely overshadowed by the referees taking over the show with a number of highly questionable calls, ruining the game for a majority of viewers.

Ultimately, it is understandable for a number of calls to be made by officials if they are all warranted. But a number of calls in the game happened to be incredibly questionable.

An example of this came in the third quarter when Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa was called for roughing the passer on what appeared to be a very normal sack of Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Vegas must have made a call because this is the biggest joke of a roughing the passer I’ve seen nfl!! Extends a drive for the Jets pic.twitter.com/ackgGAASGH — CFBBlueprint (@CFBBluePrint) October 15, 2024

Later in the game, we would see the reverse situation happen at a key moment of the game. Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was called for roughing the passer on a play where it looked like Bills quarterback Josh Allen sold the hit quite well…

Roughing the passer called on the Jets. Looks like Josh did some good acting. #BUFvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/cXSZARFmEw — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) October 15, 2024

The Bills would go on to get into field goal range on this drive, which would end up being the deciding factor in the game.

Ultimately, both sides were affected heavily by the calls. A total of 204 yards was called between the two teams, ultimately playing a massive factor in both the game on the field and the viewing experience from fans at home.

Fans took to social media to call out the officials for making the game about themselves, otherwise known as a “ref show”.

Monday Night Ref Show — Frank Fleming (@NjTank99) October 15, 2024

A flag in between quarters for unsportsmanlike conduct Welcome to the ref show — YardsPerPass (@YardsPerPass) October 15, 2024

Ref show tonight. This is an awful product. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) October 15, 2024

Monday night ref show at MetLife — Joe Caporoso (@JCaporoso) October 15, 2024

